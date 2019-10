Google propose une série d'applications qui incitent à se détacher de son téléphone

Introducing Digital Wellbeing Experiments - 28/10/2019 https://g.co/digitalwellbeingexperiments - a platform for developers and designers to share ideas and experimental tools that help people find a better balance with technology. Try the experiments and create your own. Subscribe to our Channel: https://www.youtube.com/google Tweet with us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/google Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/google Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Google