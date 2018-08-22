Gamescom Awards 2018 : Voici la liste des vainqueurs

Le plus grand salon du jeu vidéo d’Europe n’a ouvert ses portes au public qu’aujourd’hui, mais cela n’a pas empêché quelques journalistes sélectionnés par l’organisation de récompenser les meilleurs jeux de l’année et les meilleurs jeux à venir.
La cérémonie a eu lieu juste après la conférence d’ouverture, et a été l’occasion de remettre 16 prix. Voici la liste complète.
MEILLEUR JEU D'ACTION
- Spider-Man
- Metro Exodus
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
MEILLEUR ADD-ON / DLC
- Destiny 2 : Renégats
- State of Decay 2 Daybreak
MEILLEUR JEU CASUAL
- Life is Strange 2
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight
- Team Sonic Racing
MEILLEUR JEU FAMILIAL
- LEGO DC Super-Vilains
- Life is Strange 2
- Super Mario Party
MEILLEUR PUZZLE-GAME
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight
MEILLEUR JEU DE COURSE
- F1 2018
- Forza Horizon 4
- Team Sonic Racing
MEILLEUR JEU DE RÔLE
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- Kingdom Hearts III
MEILLEUR JEU DE SIMULATION
- Anno 1800
- F1 2018
- Farming Simulator 19
MEILLEUR JEU MULTIJOUEUR
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Dying Light: Bad Blood
- Rend
MEILLEUR JEU DE SPORT
- F1 2018
- FIFA 19
- PES 2019
MEILLEUR JEU DE STRATÉGIE
- Anno 1800
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
MEILLEUR JEU PLAYSTATION 4
- Spider-Man
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Project Mephisto
MEILLEUR JEU XBOX ONE
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Forza Horizon 4
MEILLEUR JEU NINTENDO SWITCH
- LEGO DC Super-Vilains
- Starlink - Battle for Atlas
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
MEILLEUR JEU PC
- Anno 1800
- Life is Strange 2
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
MEILLEUR JEU MOBILE
- Hyperdrome
- Shadowgun War Games