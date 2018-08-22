Gamescom Awards 2018 : Voici la liste des vainqueurs

Gamescom Awards 2018 : Voici la liste des vainqueurs
Gamescom Awards 2018 : Voici la liste des vainqueurs - © Tous droits réservés

Le plus grand salon du jeu vidéo d’Europe n’a ouvert ses portes au public qu’aujourd’hui, mais cela n’a pas empêché quelques journalistes sélectionnés par l’organisation de récompenser les meilleurs jeux de l’année et les meilleurs jeux à venir.

La cérémonie a eu lieu juste après la conférence d’ouverture, et a été l’occasion de remettre 16 prix. Voici la liste complète. 

MEILLEUR JEU D'ACTION

  • Spider-Man 
  • Metro Exodus
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

MEILLEUR ADD-ON / DLC 

  • Destiny 2 : Renégats
  • State of Decay 2 Daybreak

MEILLEUR JEU CASUAL 

  • Life is Strange 2
  • Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight
  • Team Sonic Racing

MEILLEUR JEU FAMILIAL

  • LEGO DC Super-Vilains
  • Life is Strange 2
  • Super Mario Party

MEILLEUR PUZZLE-GAME

  • Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight

MEILLEUR JEU DE COURSE

  • F1 2018
  • Forza Horizon 4
  • Team Sonic Racing

MEILLEUR JEU DE RÔLE

  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
  • Kingdom Hearts III

MEILLEUR JEU DE SIMULATION

  • Anno 1800
  • F1 2018
  • Farming Simulator 19

MEILLEUR JEU MULTIJOUEUR

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  • Dying Light: Bad Blood
  • Rend

MEILLEUR JEU DE SPORT

  • F1 2018
  • FIFA 19
  • PES 2019

MEILLEUR JEU DE STRATÉGIE

  • Anno 1800
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms

MEILLEUR JEU PLAYSTATION 4

  • Spider-Man
  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  • Project Mephisto

MEILLEUR JEU XBOX ONE

  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider
  • Forza Horizon 4

MEILLEUR JEU NINTENDO SWITCH

  • LEGO DC Super-Vilains
  • Starlink - Battle for Atlas
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

MEILLEUR JEU PC

  • Anno 1800
  • Life is Strange 2
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider

MEILLEUR JEU MOBILE

  • Hyperdrome
  • Shadowgun War Games