Games with Gold : Voici les jeux offerts sur Xbox One en septembre 2019

Xbox - September 2019 Games with Gold - 30/08/2019 Play together with Xbox Live Gold. September's 2019 Games with Gold lineup for Xbox One includes: Hitman: The Complete First Season and We Were Here. For Xbox 360 owners (and through Xbox One backward compatibility), September kicks off with Earth Defense Force 2025, followed by Tekken Tag Tournament 2. September's lineup provides over $114 dollars in value and up to 4360 in gamerscore.