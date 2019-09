Games with Gold : Voici les jeux offerts sur Xbox One en octobre 2019

Xbox - October 2019 Games with Gold - 30/09/2019 Play together with Xbox Live Gold. October's 2019 Games with Gold lineup for Xbox One includes: Tembo the Badass Elephant and Friday the 13th: The Game. For Xbox 360 owners (and through Xbox One backward compatibility), October kicks off with Disney Bolt, followed by Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge. October's lineup provides over $74 dollars in value and up to 4000 in gamerscore.