Games with Gold : Voici les jeux offerts sur Xbox One en novembre 2019

Xbox - November 2019 Games with Gold - 04/11/2019 Play together with Xbox Live Gold. November's 2019 Games with Gold lineup for Xbox One includes: Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter and The Final Station. For Xbox 360 owners (and through Xbox One backward compatibility), November kicks off with Star Wars Jedi Starfighter, followed by Joy Ride Turbo. November's lineup provides over $89 dollars in value and up to 2200 in gamerscore.