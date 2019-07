Games with Gold : Voici les jeux offerts sur Xbox One en juillet 2019

Xbox - July 2019 Games with Gold - 30/06/2019 Play together with Xbox Live Gold. July's 2019 Games with Gold lineup for Xbox One includes: INSIDE and Big Crown: Showdown. For Xbox 360 owners (and through Xbox One backward compatibility), July kicks off with Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, followed by Meet the Robinsons. July's lineup provides over $62 dollars in value and up to 3200 in gamerscore.