Games with Gold : Voici les jeux offerts sur Xbox One en décembre

Xbox - December 2019 Games with Gold - 28/11/2019 Play together with Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. December's 2019 Games with Gold lineup for Xbox One includes: Insane Robots and Jurassic World Evolution. For Xbox 360 owners (and through Xbox One backward compatibility), December kicks off with Toy Story 3, followed by Castlevania: Lords of Shadow - Mirror of Fate HD. December's lineup provides over $94 dollars in value and up to 3585 in gamerscore. http://www.xbox.com/live/games-with-gold