Game Awards 2019 : Et les gagnants sont...
La cérémonie, qui s'est déroulée cette nuit au Microsoft Theater de Los Angeles, a récompensé les meilleurs jeux de l'année. Voici les résultats.

À la surprise générale, c'est Sekiro et non le Death Stranding d'Hideo Kojima qui repart avec le plus grand prix. Les autres vainqueurs sont indiqués en gras.

 

Jeu de l'année

  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • The Outer Worlds

Meilleur jeu d'action

  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Apex Legends
  • Astral Chain
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Gears 5
  • Metro Exodus

Meilleur jeu action/aventure

  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Borderlands 3
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Resident Evil 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Meilleure direction artistique

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Gris
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Meilleur design audio

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Gears 5
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Meilleur support communautaire

  • Destiny 2
  • Apex Legends
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Meilleur créateur de contenu de l'année

  • Shroud
  • Courage
  • DR. Lupo
  • Ewok
  • Grefg

Meilleur coach Esport

  • Danny "Zonic" Sorensen
  • Eric "Adren" Hoag
  • Nu-Ri "Cain" Jang
  • Fabian "Grabbz" Lohmann
  • Kim "Kkoma" Jeong-Gyun
  • Titouan "Sockshka" Merloz

Meilleur événement Esport

  • League of Legends World Championship 2019
  • 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
  • EVO 2019
  • Fortnite World Cup
  • IEM Katowice 2019
  • The International 2019

Meilleur jeu Esport de l'année

  • League of Legends
  • Counter-Strike Global Offensive
  • DOTA 2
  • Fortnite
  • Overwatch

Meilleur Host Esport

  • Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
  • Alex "Machine" Richardson
  • Paul "Redeye" Chaloner
  • Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
  • Duan "Candice" Yu-Shuang

Meilleur joueur Esport

  • Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf
  • Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok
  • Luka "Perkz" Perkovic
  • Oleksandr "S1mple" Kostyliev
  • Jay "Sinatraa" Won

Meilleure équipe Esport

  • G2 Esports
  • Astralis
  • OG
  • San Francisco Shock
  • Team Liquid

Meilleur jeu familial

  • Luigi's Mansion 3
  • Ring Fit Adventure
  • Super Mario Maker 2
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Yoshi's Crafted World

Meilleur jeu de combat

  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Dead or Alive 6
  • Jump Force
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Samurai Showdown

Prix des indépendants présenté par Subway

  • ZA / UM (pour Disco Elysium)
  • Nomada Studio (pour Gris)
  • Deadtoast Entertainment (pour My Friend Pedro)
  • Mobius Digital (pour Outer Wilds)
  • Mega Crit (pour Slay the Spire)
  • House House (pour Untitled Goose Game)

Meilleure Game Direction

  • Death Stranding
  • Control
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice
  • Outer Wilds

Prix de l'impact

  • Gris
  • Concrete Genie
  • Kind Words
  • Life is Strange 2
  • Sea of Solitude

Meilleur jeu indépendant

  • Disco Elysium
  • Baba is You
  • Katana Zero
  • Outer Wilds
  • Untitled Goose Game

Meilleur jeu mobile

  • Call of Duty Mobile
  • Grindstone
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sky: Children of Light
  • What the Golf ?

Meilleur jeu multijoueurs

  • Apex Legends
  • Borderlands 3
  • Call of Duty Modern Warfare
  • Tetris 99
  • Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Meilleure narration

  • Disco Elysium
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • The Outer Worlds

Meilleur jeu service

  • Fortnite
  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Meilleure performance

  • Mads Mikkelsen (pour Cliff dans Death Stranding)
  • Ashly Burch (pour Parvati Holcom dans The Outer Worlds)
  • Courtney Hope (pour Jesse Faden dans Control)
  • Laura Bailey (pour Kait Diaz dans Gears 5)
  • Matthew Porretta (pour le docteur Casper Darling dans Control)
  • Norman Reedus (pour Sam Porter Bridges dans Death Stranding)

Meilleur RPG

  • Disco Elysium
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Kingdom Hearts III
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborn
  • The Outer Worlds

Meilleure bande originale

  • Death Stranding
  • Cadence of Hyrule
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Kingdom Hearts III
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts

Meilleur jeu de sport/course

  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
  • Dirt Rally 2.0
  • EFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
  • F1 2019
  • FIFA 20

Meilleur jeu de stratégie

  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  • Anno 1800
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms
  • Tropico 6
  • Wargroove

Meilleur jeu en réalité virtuelle/augmentée

  • Beat Saber
  • Asgard's Wrath
  • Blood & Truth
  • No Man's Sky
  • Trover Saves the Universe