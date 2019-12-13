Game Awards 2019 : Et les gagnants sont...

La cérémonie, qui s'est déroulée cette nuit au Microsoft Theater de Los Angeles, a récompensé les meilleurs jeux de l'année. Voici les résultats.
À la surprise générale, c'est Sekiro et non le Death Stranding d'Hideo Kojima qui repart avec le plus grand prix. Les autres vainqueurs sont indiqués en gras.
Jeu de l'année
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- The Outer Worlds
Meilleur jeu d'action
- Devil May Cry 5
- Apex Legends
- Astral Chain
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Gears 5
- Metro Exodus
Meilleur jeu action/aventure
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Borderlands 3
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
Meilleure direction artistique
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gris
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
Meilleur design audio
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gears 5
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Meilleur support communautaire
- Destiny 2
- Apex Legends
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
Meilleur créateur de contenu de l'année
- Shroud
- Courage
- DR. Lupo
- Ewok
- Grefg
Meilleur coach Esport
- Danny "Zonic" Sorensen
- Eric "Adren" Hoag
- Nu-Ri "Cain" Jang
- Fabian "Grabbz" Lohmann
- Kim "Kkoma" Jeong-Gyun
- Titouan "Sockshka" Merloz
Meilleur événement Esport
- League of Legends World Championship 2019
- 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
- EVO 2019
- Fortnite World Cup
- IEM Katowice 2019
- The International 2019
Meilleur jeu Esport de l'année
- League of Legends
- Counter-Strike Global Offensive
- DOTA 2
- Fortnite
- Overwatch
Meilleur Host Esport
- Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
- Alex "Machine" Richardson
- Paul "Redeye" Chaloner
- Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
- Duan "Candice" Yu-Shuang
Meilleur joueur Esport
- Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf
- Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok
- Luka "Perkz" Perkovic
- Oleksandr "S1mple" Kostyliev
- Jay "Sinatraa" Won
Meilleure équipe Esport
- G2 Esports
- Astralis
- OG
- San Francisco Shock
- Team Liquid
Meilleur jeu familial
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Yoshi's Crafted World
Meilleur jeu de combat
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Dead or Alive 6
- Jump Force
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Samurai Showdown
Prix des indépendants présenté par Subway
- ZA / UM (pour Disco Elysium)
- Nomada Studio (pour Gris)
- Deadtoast Entertainment (pour My Friend Pedro)
- Mobius Digital (pour Outer Wilds)
- Mega Crit (pour Slay the Spire)
- House House (pour Untitled Goose Game)
Meilleure Game Direction
- Death Stranding
- Control
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice
- Outer Wilds
Prix de l'impact
- Gris
- Concrete Genie
- Kind Words
- Life is Strange 2
- Sea of Solitude
Meilleur jeu indépendant
- Disco Elysium
- Baba is You
- Katana Zero
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Meilleur jeu mobile
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Grindstone
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sky: Children of Light
- What the Golf ?
Meilleur jeu multijoueurs
- Apex Legends
- Borderlands 3
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare
- Tetris 99
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
Meilleure narration
- Disco Elysium
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Control
- Death Stranding
- The Outer Worlds
Meilleur jeu service
- Fortnite
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
Meilleure performance
- Mads Mikkelsen (pour Cliff dans Death Stranding)
- Ashly Burch (pour Parvati Holcom dans The Outer Worlds)
- Courtney Hope (pour Jesse Faden dans Control)
- Laura Bailey (pour Kait Diaz dans Gears 5)
- Matthew Porretta (pour le docteur Casper Darling dans Control)
- Norman Reedus (pour Sam Porter Bridges dans Death Stranding)
Meilleur RPG
- Disco Elysium
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborn
- The Outer Worlds
Meilleure bande originale
- Death Stranding
- Cadence of Hyrule
- Devil May Cry 5
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Meilleur jeu de sport/course
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Dirt Rally 2.0
- EFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
- F1 2019
- FIFA 20
Meilleur jeu de stratégie
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Anno 1800
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- Tropico 6
- Wargroove
Meilleur jeu en réalité virtuelle/augmentée
- Beat Saber
- Asgard's Wrath
- Blood & Truth
- No Man's Sky
- Trover Saves the Universe