Game Awards 2018 : God of War est élu jeu de l’année

La cérémonie des Game Awards s’est déroulée hier soir à Los Angeles.
Red Dead Redemption 2 et Céleste sont les grands gagnants, mais le meilleur jeu de l’année a été attribué à God of War, une exclusivité PlayStation développée par Sony Santa Monica. Voici la liste complète des gagnants.
JEU DE L'ANNÉE
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)
Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Monster Hunter : World (Capcom)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
JEU AU CONTENU LE PLUS RÉGULIER
Destiny 2 : Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montréal / Ubisoft)
MEILLEURE RÉALISATION
A Way Out (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
Detroit : Become Human (Quantic Dream / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
MEILLEURE NARRATION
Detroit : Become Human (Quantic Dream / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Life is Strange 2 : Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)
Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
MEILLEURE DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)
God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Return of the Obra Dinn (3909 LLC)
MEILLEURE BANDE ORIGINALE
Celeste (Matt Makes Games) – Lena Raine
God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment) – Bear McCreary
Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment) – John Paesano
Ni no Kuni II : Revenant Kingdom (Level-5 / Bandai Namco Entertainment) – Joe Hisaishi
Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo) – Yasunori Nishiki
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games) – Woody Jackson
MEILLEUR SOUND DESIGN
Call of Duty : Black Ops IIII (Treyarch / Activision)
Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)
God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
MEILLEURE PERFORMANCE
Bryan Dechart (Connor dans Detroit : Become Human)
Christopher Judge (Kratos dans God of War)
Melissanthi Mahut (Kassandra dans Assassin’s Creed Odyssey)
Roger Clark (Arthur Morgan dans Red Dead Redemption 2)
Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker dans Marvel’s Spider-Man)
JEU LE PLUS IMPACTANT
11-11: Memories Retold (Digixart / Aardman Animations / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
Florence (Mountains)
Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)
The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories (White Owls / Arc System Works)
MEILLEUR JEU INDÉPENDANT
Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
Dead Cells (Motion Twin)
Into the Breach (Subset Games)
Return of the Obra Dinn (3909 LLC)
The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)
MEILLEUR JEU MOBILE
Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)
Florence (Mountains)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (Lightspeed & Quantum / Tencent Games)
Reigns : Game of Thrones (Nerial / Devolver Digital)
MEILLEUR JEU EN RÉALITÉ VIRTUELLE/RÉALITÉ AUGMENTÉE
Astro Bot : Rescue Mission (SIE Japan Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Beat Saber (Beat Games)
Firewall: Zero Hour (First Contact Entertianment / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Moss (Polyarc Games)
Tetris Effect (Resonair / Enhance Games)
MEILLEUR JEU D'ACTION
Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (Treyarch / Activision)
Dead Cells (Motion Twin)
Destiny 2 : Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)
Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
Mega Man 11 (Capcom)
MEILLEUR JEU D'ACTION/AVENTURE
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)
God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Eidos Montreal / Crystal Dynamics / Square Enix)
MEILLEUR RPG
Dragon Quest XI : Echoes of an Elusive Age (Orca / Square Enix)
Monster Hunter : World (Capcom)
Ni no Kuni II : Revenant Kingdom (Level-5 / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)
Pillars of Eternity II : Deadfire (Obsidian Entertainment / Versus Evil)
MEILLEUR JEU DE COMBAT
BlazBlue : Cross Tag Battle (Arc SYstem Works)
Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Soulcalibur VI (Bandai Namco Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Street Fighter V Arcade (Dimps / Capcom)
JEU LE PLUS CONVIVIAL
Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)
Nintendo Labo (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Overcooked! 2 (Ghost Town Games / Team17)
Starlink : Battle for Atlas (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)
Super Mario Party (NDCube / Nintendo)
MEILLEUR JEU DE STRATÉGIE
The Banner Saga 3 (Stoic Studio / Versus Evil)
Battletech (Harebrained Schemes / Paradox Interactive)
Frostpunk (11 bit studios)
Into the Breach (Subset Games)
Valkyria Chronicles 4 (Sega CS3 / Sega)
MEILLEUR JEU DE SPORT/COURSE
FIFA 19 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)
Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)
Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)
NBA 2K19 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)
Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (PES Productions / Konami)
MEILLEUR JEU MULTIJOUEUR
Call of Duty : Black Ops IIII (Treyarch / Activision)
Destiny 2 : Forsaken (Bugnie / Activision)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Monster Hunter : World (Capcom)
Sea of Thieves (Rare / Microsoft Studios)
MEILLEUR JEU ÉTUDIANT
Combat 2018 (Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences – Norway)
Dash Quasar (UC Santa Cruz)
JERA (Digipen Bilbao, Spain)
LIFF (ISTART Digital, France)
RE : Charge (MIT)
MEILLEUR PREMIER JEU INDÉPENDANT
Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)
Florence (Mountains)
Moss (Polyarc Games)
The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)
Yoku’s Island Express (Villa Gorilla)
MEILLEUR JEU ESPORT
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
DOTA 2 (Valve)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
League of Legends (Riot Games)
Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)
MEILLEUR JOUEUR ESPORT
Dominique “SonicFox” McLean (Echo Fox)
Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi
Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao (Royal Never Give Up)
Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere)
Sung-hyeon “JJoNak” Bang (New York Excelsior)
MEILLEURE ÉQUIPE ESPORT
Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Cloud9 (League of Legends)
Fnatic (League of Legends)
London Spitfire (Overwatch League)
OG (DOTA 2)
MEILLEUR ENTRAÎNEUR ESPORT
Bok “Reapered” Han-gyu (Cloud9)
Cristian “ppasarel” Bănăseanu (OG)
Danny “zonic” Sørensen (Astralis)
Dylan Falco (Fnatic)
Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi (Team Vitality)
Janko “YNk” Paunovic (MiBR)
MEILLEUR ÉVÉNEMENT ESPORT
ELEAGUE Major : Boston 2018
EVO 2018
League of Legends World Championship
Overwatch League Grand Finals
The International 2018
MEILLEUR ANIMATEUR ESPORT
Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
Alex “Machine” Richardson
Anders Blume
Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
Paul “RedEye” Chaloner
MEILLEUR MOMENT ESPORT
L'incroyable retour de C9 en Triple OT contre FAZE (ELEAGUE Major : Boston 2018)
G2 qui gagne contre RNG (League of Legends World Championship)
KT contre IG (League of Legends World Championship)
Gros upset d'OG sur LGD (DOTA 2 Finals)
SonicFox contre Go1 (Dragon Ball FighterZ à l'EVO 2018)
CRÉATEUR DE CONTENU DE L'ANNÉE
Dr. Lupo
Myth
Ninja
Pokimane
Willyrex