Game Awards 2018 : God of War est élu jeu de l’année

La cérémonie des Game Awards s’est déroulée hier soir à Los Angeles.

Red Dead Redemption 2 et Céleste sont les grands gagnants, mais le meilleur jeu de l’année a été attribué à God of War, une exclusivité PlayStation développée par Sony Santa Monica. Voici la liste complète des gagnants.

JEU DE L'ANNÉE

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Monster Hunter : World (Capcom)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)



JEU AU CONTENU LE PLUS RÉGULIER

Destiny 2 : Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montréal / Ubisoft)



MEILLEURE RÉALISATION

A Way Out (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)

Detroit : Become Human (Quantic Dream / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)



MEILLEURE NARRATION

Detroit : Become Human (Quantic Dream / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Life is Strange 2 : Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)



MEILLEURE DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)

God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Return of the Obra Dinn (3909 LLC)



MEILLEURE BANDE ORIGINALE

Celeste (Matt Makes Games) – Lena Raine

God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment) – Bear McCreary

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment) – John Paesano

Ni no Kuni II : Revenant Kingdom (Level-5 / Bandai Namco Entertainment) – Joe Hisaishi

Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo) – Yasunori Nishiki

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games) – Woody Jackson



MEILLEUR SOUND DESIGN

Call of Duty : Black Ops IIII (Treyarch / Activision)

Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)

God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)



MEILLEURE PERFORMANCE

Bryan Dechart (Connor dans Detroit : Become Human)

Christopher Judge (Kratos dans God of War)

Melissanthi Mahut (Kassandra dans Assassin’s Creed Odyssey)

Roger Clark (Arthur Morgan dans Red Dead Redemption 2)

Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker dans Marvel’s Spider-Man)



JEU LE PLUS IMPACTANT

11-11: Memories Retold (Digixart / Aardman Animations / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

Florence (Mountains)

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)

The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories (White Owls / Arc System Works)



MEILLEUR JEU INDÉPENDANT

Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

Dead Cells (Motion Twin)

Into the Breach (Subset Games)

Return of the Obra Dinn (3909 LLC)

The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)



MEILLEUR JEU MOBILE

Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)

Florence (Mountains)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (Lightspeed & Quantum / Tencent Games)

Reigns : Game of Thrones (Nerial / Devolver Digital)



MEILLEUR JEU EN RÉALITÉ VIRTUELLE/RÉALITÉ AUGMENTÉE

Astro Bot : Rescue Mission (SIE Japan Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Beat Saber (Beat Games)

Firewall: Zero Hour (First Contact Entertianment / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Moss (Polyarc Games)

Tetris Effect (Resonair / Enhance Games)



MEILLEUR JEU D'ACTION

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (Treyarch / Activision)

Dead Cells (Motion Twin)

Destiny 2 : Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)

Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Mega Man 11 (Capcom)



MEILLEUR JEU D'ACTION/AVENTURE

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)

God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Eidos Montreal / Crystal Dynamics / Square Enix)



MEILLEUR RPG

Dragon Quest XI : Echoes of an Elusive Age (Orca / Square Enix)

Monster Hunter : World (Capcom)

Ni no Kuni II : Revenant Kingdom (Level-5 / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)

Pillars of Eternity II : Deadfire (Obsidian Entertainment / Versus Evil)



MEILLEUR JEU DE COMBAT

BlazBlue : Cross Tag Battle (Arc SYstem Works)

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Soulcalibur VI (Bandai Namco Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Street Fighter V Arcade (Dimps / Capcom)



JEU LE PLUS CONVIVIAL

Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)

Nintendo Labo (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Overcooked! 2 (Ghost Town Games / Team17)

Starlink : Battle for Atlas (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)

Super Mario Party (NDCube / Nintendo)



MEILLEUR JEU DE STRATÉGIE

The Banner Saga 3 (Stoic Studio / Versus Evil)

Battletech (Harebrained Schemes / Paradox Interactive)

Frostpunk (11 bit studios)

Into the Breach (Subset Games)

Valkyria Chronicles 4 (Sega CS3 / Sega)



MEILLEUR JEU DE SPORT/COURSE

FIFA 19 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)

Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)

Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)

NBA 2K19 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (PES Productions / Konami)



MEILLEUR JEU MULTIJOUEUR

Call of Duty : Black Ops IIII (Treyarch / Activision)

Destiny 2 : Forsaken (Bugnie / Activision)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Monster Hunter : World (Capcom)

Sea of Thieves (Rare / Microsoft Studios)



MEILLEUR JEU ÉTUDIANT

Combat 2018 (Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences – Norway)

Dash Quasar (UC Santa Cruz)

JERA (Digipen Bilbao, Spain)

LIFF (ISTART Digital, France)

RE : Charge (MIT)



MEILLEUR PREMIER JEU INDÉPENDANT

Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)

Florence (Mountains)

Moss (Polyarc Games)

The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)

Yoku’s Island Express (Villa Gorilla)



MEILLEUR JEU ESPORT

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

DOTA 2 (Valve)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)



MEILLEUR JOUEUR ESPORT

Dominique “SonicFox” McLean (Echo Fox)

Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi

Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao (Royal Never Give Up)

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere)

Sung-hyeon “JJoNak” Bang (New York Excelsior)



MEILLEURE ÉQUIPE ESPORT

Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Cloud9 (League of Legends)

Fnatic (League of Legends)

London Spitfire (Overwatch League)

OG (DOTA 2)



MEILLEUR ENTRAÎNEUR ESPORT

Bok “Reapered” Han-gyu (Cloud9)

Cristian “ppasarel” Bănăseanu (OG)

Danny “zonic” Sørensen (Astralis)

Dylan Falco (Fnatic)

Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi (Team Vitality)

Janko “YNk” Paunovic (MiBR)



MEILLEUR ÉVÉNEMENT ESPORT

ELEAGUE Major : Boston 2018

EVO 2018

League of Legends World Championship

Overwatch League Grand Finals

The International 2018



MEILLEUR ANIMATEUR ESPORT

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Anders Blume

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Paul “RedEye” Chaloner



MEILLEUR MOMENT ESPORT

L'incroyable retour de C9 en Triple OT contre FAZE (ELEAGUE Major : Boston 2018)

G2 qui gagne contre RNG (League of Legends World Championship)

KT contre IG (League of Legends World Championship)

Gros upset d'OG sur LGD (DOTA 2 Finals)

SonicFox contre Go1 (Dragon Ball FighterZ à l'EVO 2018)



CRÉATEUR DE CONTENU DE L'ANNÉE

Dr. Lupo

Myth

Ninja

Pokimane

Willyrex