Game Awards 2018 : Découvrez les prétendants au titre de jeu de l’année

Dans la nuit de vendredi à samedi se tiendront les Game Awards 2018, une cérémonie qui récompense les meilleurs jeux vidéos de l'année. Avec, pour six d’entre eux, l’occasion de décrocher le prestigieux titre du jeu de l’année.
Parmi les favoris, on retrouve sans surprises deux grosses machines, à commencer par God of War, une exclusivité PlayStation 4 développée par Sony Santa Monica, ainsi que Red Dead Redemption 2 de Rockstar. Deux jeux ayant récolté huit nominations parmi les 23 catégories officielles.
Les Game Awards 2018 seront diffusés sur YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, Mixer, Steam TV, PlayStation 3 et Xbox Live. Et Geoff Keighley, l’organisateur, a déjà annoncé quelques surprises. En attendant, voici la liste complète :
JEU DE L'ANNÉE
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)
- Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
- God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Monster Hunter : World (Capcom)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
JEU AU CONTENU LE PLUS RÉGULIER
- Destiny 2 : Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
- Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montréal / Ubisoft)
MEILLEURE RÉALISATION
- A Way Out (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
- Detroit : Become Human (Quantic Dream / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
MEILLEURE NARRATION
- Detroit : Become Human (Quantic Dream / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Life is Strange 2 : Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
MEILLEURE DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)
- God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
- Return of the Obra Dinn (3909 LLC)
MEILLEURE BANDE ORIGINALE
- Celeste (Matt Makes Games) – Lena Raine
- God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment) – Bear McCreary
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment) – John Paesano
- Ni no Kuni II : Revenant Kingdom (Level-5 / Bandai Namco Entertainment) – Joe Hisaishi
- Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo) – Yasunori Nishiki
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games) – Woody Jackson
MEILLEUR SOUND DESIGN
- Call of Duty : Black Ops IIII (Treyarch / Activision)
- Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)
- God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
MEILLEURE PERFORMANCE
- Bryan Dechart (Connor dans Detroit : Become Human)
- Christopher Judge (Kratos dans God of War)
- Melissanthi Mahut (Kassandra dans Assassin’s Creed Odyssey)
- Roger Clark (Arthur Morgan dans Red Dead Redemption 2)
- Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker dans Marvel’s Spider-Man)
JEU LE PLUS IMPACTANT
- 11-11: Memories Retold (Digixart / Aardman Animations / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
- Florence (Mountains)
- Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)
- The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories (White Owls / Arc System Works)
MEILLEUR JEU INDÉPENDANT
- Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
- Dead Cells (Motion Twin)
- Into the Breach (Subset Games)
- Return of the Obra Dinn (3909 LLC)
- The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)
MEILLEUR JEU MOBILE
- Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)
- Florence (Mountains)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (Lightspeed & Quantum / Tencent Games)
- Reigns : Game of Thrones (Nerial / Devolver Digital)
MEILLEUR JEU EN RÉALITÉ VIRTUELLE/RÉALITÉ AUGMENTÉE
- Astro Bot : Rescue Mission (SIE Japan Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Beat Saber (Beat Games)
- Firewall: Zero Hour (First Contact Entertianment / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Moss (Polyarc Games)
- Tetris Effect (Resonair / Enhance Games)
MEILLEUR JEU D'ACTION
- Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (Treyarch / Activision)
- Dead Cells (Motion Twin)
- Destiny 2 : Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)
- Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
- Mega Man 11 (Capcom)
MEILLEUR JEU D'ACTION/AVENTURE
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)
- God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Eidos Montreal / Crystal Dynamics / Square Enix)
MEILLEUR RPG
- Dragon Quest XI : Echoes of an Elusive Age (Orca / Square Enix)
- Monster Hunter : World (Capcom)
- Ni no Kuni II : Revenant Kingdom (Level-5 / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)
- Pillars of Eternity II : Deadfire (Obsidian Entertainment / Versus Evil)
MEILLEUR JEU DE COMBAT
- BlazBlue : Cross Tag Battle (Arc SYstem Works)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Soulcalibur VI (Bandai Namco Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Street Fighter V Arcade (Dimps / Capcom)
JEU LE PLUS CONVIVIAL
- Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)
- Nintendo Labo (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Overcooked! 2 (Ghost Town Games / Team17)
- Starlink : Battle for Atlas (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)
- Super Mario Party (NDCube / Nintendo)
MEILLEUR JEU DE STRATÉGIE
- The Banner Saga 3 (Stoic Studio / Versus Evil)
- Battletech (Harebrained Schemes / Paradox Interactive)
- Frostpunk (11 bit studios)
- Into the Breach (Subset Games)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 (Sega CS3 / Sega)
MEILLEUR JEU DE SPORT/COURSE
- FIFA 19 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)
- Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)
- Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)
- NBA 2K19 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (PES Productions / Konami)
MEILLEUR JEU MULTIJOUEUR
- Call of Duty : Black Ops IIII (Treyarch / Activision)
- Destiny 2 : Forsaken (Bugnie / Activision)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Monster Hunter : World (Capcom)
- Sea of Thieves (Rare / Microsoft Studios)
MEILLEUR JEU ÉTUDIANT
- Combat 2018 (Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences – Norway)
- Dash Quasar (UC Santa Cruz)
- JERA (Digipen Bilbao, Spain)
- LIFF (ISTART Digital, France)
- RE : Charge (MIT)
MEILLEUR PREMIER JEU INDÉPENDANT
- Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)
- Florence (Mountains)
- Moss (Polyarc Games)
- The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)
- Yoku’s Island Express (Villa Gorilla)
MEILLEUR JEU ESPORT
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
- DOTA 2 (Valve)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)
MEILLEUR JOUEUR ESPORT
- Dominique “SonicFox” McLean (Echo Fox)
- Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi
- Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao (Royal Never Give Up)
- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere)
- Sung-hyeon “JJoNak” Bang (New York Excelsior)
MEILLEURE ÉQUIPE ESPORT
- Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Cloud9 (League of Legends)
- Fnatic (League of Legends)
- London Spitfire (Overwatch League)
- OG (DOTA 2)
MEILLEUR ENTRAÎNEUR ESPORT
- Bok “Reapered” Han-gyu (Cloud9)
- Cristian “ppasarel” Bănăseanu (OG)
- Danny “zonic” Sørensen (Astralis)
- Dylan Falco (Fnatic)
- Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi (Team Vitality)
- Janko “YNk” Paunovic (MiBR)
MEILLEUR ÉVÉNEMENT ESPORT
- ELEAGUE Major : Boston 2018
- EVO 2018
- League of Legends World Championship
- Overwatch League Grand Finals
- The International 2018
MEILLEUR ANIMATEUR ESPORT
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Anders Blume
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- Paul “RedEye” Chaloner
MEILLEUR MOMENT ESPORT
- L'incroyable retour de C9 en Triple OT contre FAZE (ELEAGUE Major : Boston 2018)
- G2 qui gagne contre RNG (League of Legends World Championship)
- KT contre IG (League of Legends World Championship)
- Gros upset d'OG sur LGD (DOTA 2 Finals)
- SonicFox contre Go1 (Dragon Ball FighterZ à l'EVO 2018)
CRÉATEUR DE CONTENU DE L'ANNÉE
- Dr. Lupo
- Myth
- Ninja
- Pokimane
- Willyrex
MEILLEUR MOMENT DE 2017 (PRIX DU PUBLIC)
- Carol Shaw
- Orchestre des Game Awards
- Hideo Kojima et Guillermo del Toro
- Josef Fares (A Way Out)
- The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild (Jeu de l'année)