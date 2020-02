Galaxy Z Flip : Un Youtubeur remet en question la qualité de l’écran

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Durability Test – Fake Folding Glass?! - 17/02/2020 Today we find out how durable Samsungs new Galaxy Z Fold really is. Grab your Robot Camo dbrand skin HERE: http://dbrand.com/robotcamo Samsung has pitched this phone as a folding glass phone that ‘bends the laws of physics’ But… is folding glass actually possible? The only way to find out is with a scratch test. Overall I’m impressed with the Galaxy Z Flip. If they change the name of their screen material to something besides glass I would give it a 10/10 as far as folding phones go. The only physical characteristic this screen material shares with actual glass is the clarity. And I dont think thats fair to consumers. At all. Let me know what you think in the comments. Come see how we got a wheelchair modified for a safari!: https://youtu.be/1F9TOJ951xo *Follow me for updates!* Instagram: http://instagram.com/zacksjerryrig Facebook: http://on.fb.me/1U4bQqv Twitter: https://twitter.com/ZacksJerryRig Small Smartphone Tool Kit: https://amzn.to/30LKXOY LARGER tool kit: http://amzn.to/2DURcr7 Green Pry tool: http://amzn.to/1Tu57pI Metal phone opening tool: http://amzn.to/1WdOFv0 The camera I used to film this video: http://amzn.to/2p7GtkX The Lens I used for this video: http://amzn.to/1QOXDw2 Wide angle lens: http://amzn.to/2qiYM4u And this Metabones adapter: http://amzn.to/2iZ67Ty This is the drone I use: https://click.dji.com/AI2tmSb0onM9XPVwb-Se0g TO SEND ME STUFF: See my P.0. Box on my 'About page': https://www.youtube.com/user/JerryRigEverything/about JerryRigEverything assumes no liability for property damage or injury incurred as a result of any of the information contained in this video. JerryRigEverything recommends safe practices when working with power tools, automotive lifts, lifting tools, jack stands, electrical equipment, blunt instruments, chemicals, lubricants, expensive electronics, or any other tools or equipment seen or implied in this video. Due to factors beyond the control of JerryRigEverything, no information contained in this video shall create any express or implied warranty or guarantee of any particular result. Any injury, damage or loss that may result from improper use of these tools, equipment, or the information contained in this video is the sole responsibility of the user and not JerryRigEverything. Only attempt your own repairs if you can accept personal responsibility for the results, whether they are good or bad.