Epic Games Store offre l'excellent jeu Overcooked ! jusqu'au 11 juillet

Overcooked - Launch Trailer - 05/07/2019 Chefs, welcome to Overcooked! The Onion Kingdom is a rich world full of cruel and unusual kitchens for you to conquer. Take part in an epic journey and tackle an increasingly challenging and bizarre gauntlet of kitchens which will push your skills of co-operation and co-ordination to the very limits. Each level brings a new challenge for you and your team to overcome, whether it's sliding around on a pirate ship, moving between speeding trucks, cooking on an ice floe or serving food in the bowels of a fiery underworld, each level will test the mettle of even the bravest chefs. Play solo or engage in classic, chaotic couch co-op for up to four players in both co-operative and competitive challenge modes. You'll have to cook a range of different dishes and work together in order to become the most effective and ultimate team! Get Overcooked on - Xbox One: http://bit.ly/OvercookedXB1 PlayStation 4 : http://bit.ly/OvercookedPS PC (Steam): http://bit.ly/OvercookedSteam Trailer Music by: The Rover by S Strong https://soundcloud.com/stelios_strong Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0 http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b... Music: The Rover - S Strong https://youtu.be/DhBCxKQPHiI