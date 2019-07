Epic Games Store : Découvrez les trois prochains jeux gratuits

Moonlighter | Official Release Date Trailer - 22/07/2019 Add MOONLIGHTER to your Steam Wishlist: http://store.steampowered.com/app/606150/Moonlighter/ Moonlighter is an Action RPG with rogue-lite elements following the everyday routines of Will, an adventurous shopkeeper that dreams of becoming a hero. Game launches to PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on May 29th, 2018 for $19.99 USD in digital and equivalent in other currencies! Nintendo Switch version is coming in the future as well! --- Heading towards Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4, Moonlighter will be available in digital stores — Windows Store, Xbox Store, PlayStation Store, Steam, GOG and other major platforms — as well as in retail with both standard edition and limited Signature Edition. Containing a double-sided Medallion from the game, the Signature Edition also includes a glossy artwork poster and a squishy Jelly-Monster that you can repeatedly squeeze all while thinking about how to economically outsmart other merchants in the village of Rynoka. Moonlighter is developed by Digital Sun Games and published by 11 bit studios. Remember to follow us on social media to be always up to date: ▶️ Official website: http://moonlighterthegame.com/ ▶️ Moonlighter Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Moonlightergame ▶️ Official Moonlighter Wiki: https://moonlighter.gamepedia.com/Moonlighter_Wiki ▶️ Digital Sun Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/digitalsungames/ ▶️ 11 bit studios Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/11bitstudios/ ▶️ Digital Sun Twitter: https://twitter.com/DigitalSunGames ▶️ 11 bit studios Twitter: https://twitter.com/11bitstudios ▶️ 11 bit studios Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/11bitstudios/ Music composed by: David Fenn.