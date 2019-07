eFootball PES 2020 : La Juventus FC signe un contrat d'exclusivité avec le jeu de Konami

Juventus signs exclusive partnership with Konami and eFootball PES 2020 - 17/07/2019 Juventus are delighted to reveal our brand new EXCLUSIVE Partnership with eFootball PES 2020 and Pro Evolution Soccer! Create some magic moments with the stars of our team in the ONLY football video game you can this year! The partnership brings the full accurate representation of our home; the Allianz Stadium PLUS 3D scanned players and authentic kits for the 19/20 season. #JUVxPES http://juve.it/mfDr30p8srr ???? Watch MORE exclusive content only on Juventus TV ➡️ http://juve.it/av4M30lm55Y ???? Subscribe here to our YouTube channel: http://juve.it/BgUp30iwWec Founded in 1897, Juventus Football Club is the most successful team in Italy, with a rich history of winning and hundreds of millions of fans worldwide. ???? Follow on: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Juventus Twitter: https://twitter.com/juventusfcen Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/juventus ???? Visit our website: http://www.juventus.com/en