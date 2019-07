Cuphead : Le DLC "Delicious Last Course" est reporté à 2020

Cuphead DLC Teaser Trailer | Xbox One | Nintendo Switch | Windows 10 | Steam | GOG - 04/07/2019 More imaginative, screen-filling bosses. Entirely new weapons & charms. And of course, another playable character - the lovely Ms. Chalice! A cornuCUPia of fantastic action awaits in Studio MDHR's Cuphead DLC pack, The Delicious Last Course. Originally announced for release in 2019, DLC will now be coming in 2020 to ensure it's cooked to perfection! To stay up to date on all things Cuphead, feel free to follow Studio MDHR on Twitter at http://twitter.com/studiomdhr or on Facebook at http://facebook.com/studiomdhr