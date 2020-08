Bethesda offre Quake II et Quake III sur PC

THANK YOU! The total is in, and you raised over $30,000 during #QuakeCon at Home for @NAACPLDF, @DirectRelief, @TrevorProject, and @UNICEF!



As a thank you, we'll be unlocking Quake II on 8/12 and Quake III on 8/17, free for 72 hours each on the Bethesda net Launcher. pic.twitter.com/dfNM6F1qaH