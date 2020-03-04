BAFTA Games Awards 2020 : Voici la liste des jeux nommés

L’Académie britannique des Arts, de la Télévision et du Cinéma récompense depuis seize ans les meilleurs jeux vidéo.
La cérémonie, qui aura lieu le 2 avril prochain, devrait faire la part belle à Control et Death Stranding, deux productions qui récoltent pas moins de 11 nominations, un record depuis la création de la cérémonie. Le jeu de ZA/UM, Disco Elysium, récolte 7 nominations. Enfin, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5) et Outer Wilds récoltent 5 nominations chacun.
Avant de découvrir la liste complète, sachez que Hideo Kojima, créateur de Death Stranding, recevra le prix “Fellowship”, le prix le plus prestigieux décerné par l’académie. Enfin, il est possible de voter pour la catégorie “Jeu mobile de l’année” à cette adresse.
Meilleure animation
- CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE - Infinity Ward/Activision
- CONTROL - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DEATH STRANDING - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- LUIGI'S MANSION 3 - Next Level Games/Nintendo
- SAYONARA WILD HEARTS - Simogo/Annapurna Interactive
- SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE - FromSoftware/Activision
Réussite artistique
- CONCRETE GENIE - Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- CONTROL- Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DEATH STRANDING - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- DISCO ELYSIUM - ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young - Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
- SAYONARA WILD HEARTS - Simogo/Annapurna Interactive
Réussite audio
- APE OUT - Matt Boch - Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy/ Devolver Digital
- CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE - Infinity Ward/Activision
- CONTROL - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DEATH STRANDING - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER Nick Laviers - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- UNTITLED GOOSE GAME - House House/Panic
Meilleur jeu
- CONTROL - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DISCO ELYSIUM - ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- LUIGI'S MANSION 3 - Next Level Games/Nintendo
- OUTER WILDS - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE - FromSoftware/Activision
- UNTITLED GOOSE GAME - House House/Panic
Meilleur jeu britannique
- DiRT RALLY 2.0 - Codemasters/Codemasters
- HEAVEN'S VAULT Joseph Humfrey, Jon Ingold, Laura Dilloway - inkle/inkle
- KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young - Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
- OBSERVATION - No Code/Devolver Digital
- PLANET ZOO - Frontier Developments/Frontier Developments
- TOTAL WAR: THREE KINGDOMS - The Creative Assembly/SEGA
Meilleur premier jeu
- APE OUT - Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy - Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy/Devolver Digital
- DEATH STRANDING - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- DISCO ELYSIUM - ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- KATANA ZERO Justin Stander - Askiisoft/Devolver Digital
- KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young - Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
- MANIFOLD GARDEN - William Chyr Studio/William Chyr Studio
Meilleur jeu évolutif
- APEX LEGENDS Chad Grenier, Drew McCoy - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- DESTINY 2 - Bungie/Bungie
- FINAL FANTASY XIV: SHADOWBRINGERS - Square Enix/Square Enix
- FORTNITE - Epic Games/Epic Games
- NO MAN'S SKY: BEYOND - Hello Games/Hello Games
- PATH OF EXILE - Grinding Gear Games/Grinding Gear Games
Meilleur jeu familial
- CONCRETE GENIE - Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young - Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
- LUIGI'S MANSION 3 - Next Level Games/Nintendo
- UNTITLED GOOSE GAME - House House/Panic
- VACATION SIMULATOR - Owlchemy Labs/ Owlchemy Labs
- WATTAM - Funomena/Annapurna Interactive
Jeu au-delà du divertissement
- CIVILIZATION VI: GATHERING STORM - Firaxis/2K
- DEATH STRANDING - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- KIND WORDS (LO FI CHILL BEATS TO WRITE TO) Ziba Scott, Luigi Guatieri, Clark Aboud - Popcannibal/Popcannibal
- LIFE IS STRANGE 2 (ÉPISODES 2 À 5) - Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix
- NEO CAB - Chance Agency/Fellow Traveller Games
- RING FIT ADVENTURE - Nintendo/Nintendo
Meilleur game design
- BABA IS YOU Arvi Teikari - Hempuli Oy/Hempuli Oy
- CONTROL -Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DISCO ELYSIUM - ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- OUTER WILDS - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE - FromSoftware/Activision
- WATTAM - Funomena/Annapurna Interactive
Meilleur jeu multijoueur
- APEX LEGENDS Brent McLeod, Carlos Pineda - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- BORDERLANDS 3 - Gearbox Software/2K
- CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE - Infinity Ward/Activision
- LUIGI'S MANSION 3 - Next Level Games/Nintendo
- TICK TOCK: A TALE FOR TWO - Other Tales Interactive/Other Tales Interactive
- TOM CLANCY'S THE DIVISION 2 - Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft
Meilleure musique
- CONTROL Petri Alanko, Martin Stig Andersen - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DEATH STRANDING - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- DISCO ELYSIUM - ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- OUTER WILDS - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: LINK'S AWAKENING - Grezzo/Nintendo
- WATTAM Asuka Takahashi - Funomena/Annapurna Interactive
Meilleure narration
- CONTROL - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DISCO ELYSIUM - ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- LIFE IS STRANGE 2 (ÉPISODES 2 À 5) - Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix
- OUTER WILDS - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- THE OUTER WORLDS Tim Cain, Leonard Boyarsky - Obsidian Entertainment/ Private Division
- STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER Aaron Contreras, Matt Michnovetz, Stig Asmussen - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
Meilleure licence originale
- BABA IS YOU Arvi Teikari - Hempuli Oy/Hempuli Oy
- CONTROL -Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DEATH STRANDING - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- DISCO ELYSIUM - ZA/UM/ZA/UM
- OUTER WILDS Tim Cain, Leonard Boyarsky - Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division
- UNTITLED GOOSE GAME - House House/Panic
Meilleure performance
- LAURA BAILEY Kait Diaz dans Gears 5
- COURTNEY HOPE Jesse Faden dans Control
- LOGAN MARSHALL-GREEN David dans Telling Lies
- GONZALO MARTIN Sean Diaz dans Life is Strange 2 (épisodes 2 à 5)
- BARRY SLOANE Captain Price dans Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- NORMAN REEDUS Sam dans Death Stranding
Meilleur second rôle
- JOLENE ANDERSEN Karen Reynolds dans Life is Strange 2 (épisodes 2 à 5)
- TROY BAKER Higgs dans Death Stranding
- SARAH BARTHOLOMEW Cassidy (Lucy Rose Jones) dans Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
- AYISHA ISSA Fliss dans The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- LÉA SEYDOUX Fragile dans Death Stranding
- MARTTI SUOSALO Ahti le Concierge dans Control
Réussite technique
- A PLAGUE TALE: INNOCENCE - Asobo Studio/ Focus Home Interactive
- CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE - Infinity Ward/Activision
- CONTROL - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- DEATH STRANDING - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
- METRO EXODUS - 4A Games/Deep Silver
- SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE - FromSoftware/Activision
Jeu mobile de l'année
- ASSEMBLE WITH CARE Ustwo/Ustwo
- CALL OF DUTY: MOBILE Timi Studios/Activision
- DEAD MAN'S PHONE Electric Noir Studios
- POKEMON GO The Pokémon Company, Niantic/Nintendo
- TANGLE TOWER SFB Games/SFB Games
- WHAT THE GOLF? Triband/Triband
La cérémonie sera diffusée en direct le 2 avril, sur Facebook, Twitch, Twitter et YouTube, depuis le Queen Elizabeth Hall de Londres.