BAFTA Games Awards 2020 : Voici la liste des jeux nommés

L’Académie britannique des Arts, de la Télévision et du Cinéma récompense depuis seize ans les meilleurs jeux vidéo.

La cérémonie, qui aura lieu le 2 avril prochain, devrait faire la part belle à Control et Death Stranding, deux productions qui récoltent pas moins de 11 nominations, un record depuis la création de la cérémonie. Le jeu de ZA/UM, Disco Elysium, récolte 7 nominations. Enfin, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5) et Outer Wilds récoltent 5 nominations chacun.

Avant de découvrir la liste complète, sachez que Hideo Kojima, créateur de Death Stranding, recevra le prix “Fellowship”, le prix le plus prestigieux décerné par l’académie. Enfin, il est possible de voter pour la catégorie “Jeu mobile de l’année” à cette adresse.

Meilleure animation

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE - Infinity Ward/Activision

CONTROL - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DEATH STRANDING - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

LUIGI'S MANSION 3 - Next Level Games/Nintendo

SAYONARA WILD HEARTS - Simogo/Annapurna Interactive

SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE - FromSoftware/Activision

Réussite artistique

CONCRETE GENIE - Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

CONTROL- Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DEATH STRANDING - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

DISCO ELYSIUM - ZA/UM/ZA/UM

KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young - Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents

SAYONARA WILD HEARTS - Simogo/Annapurna Interactive

Réussite audio

APE OUT - Matt Boch - Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy/ Devolver Digital

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE - Infinity Ward/Activision

CONTROL - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DEATH STRANDING - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER Nick Laviers - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

UNTITLED GOOSE GAME - House House/Panic

Meilleur jeu

CONTROL - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DISCO ELYSIUM - ZA/UM/ZA/UM

LUIGI'S MANSION 3 - Next Level Games/Nintendo

OUTER WILDS - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE - FromSoftware/Activision

UNTITLED GOOSE GAME - House House/Panic

Meilleur jeu britannique

DiRT RALLY 2.0 - Codemasters/Codemasters

HEAVEN'S VAULT Joseph Humfrey, Jon Ingold, Laura Dilloway - inkle/inkle

KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young - Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents

OBSERVATION - No Code/Devolver Digital

PLANET ZOO - Frontier Developments/Frontier Developments

TOTAL WAR: THREE KINGDOMS - The Creative Assembly/SEGA

Meilleur premier jeu

APE OUT - Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy - Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy/Devolver Digital

DEATH STRANDING - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

DISCO ELYSIUM - ZA/UM/ZA/UM

KATANA ZERO Justin Stander - Askiisoft/Devolver Digital

KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young - Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents

MANIFOLD GARDEN - William Chyr Studio/William Chyr Studio

Meilleur jeu évolutif

APEX LEGENDS Chad Grenier, Drew McCoy - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

DESTINY 2 - Bungie/Bungie

FINAL FANTASY XIV: SHADOWBRINGERS - Square Enix/Square Enix

FORTNITE - Epic Games/Epic Games

NO MAN'S SKY: BEYOND - Hello Games/Hello Games

PATH OF EXILE - Grinding Gear Games/Grinding Gear Games

Meilleur jeu familial

CONCRETE GENIE - Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young - Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents

LUIGI'S MANSION 3 - Next Level Games/Nintendo

UNTITLED GOOSE GAME - House House/Panic

VACATION SIMULATOR - Owlchemy Labs/ Owlchemy Labs

WATTAM - Funomena/Annapurna Interactive

Jeu au-delà du divertissement

CIVILIZATION VI: GATHERING STORM - Firaxis/2K

DEATH STRANDING - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

KIND WORDS (LO FI CHILL BEATS TO WRITE TO) Ziba Scott, Luigi Guatieri, Clark Aboud - Popcannibal/Popcannibal

LIFE IS STRANGE 2 (ÉPISODES 2 À 5) - Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix

NEO CAB - Chance Agency/Fellow Traveller Games

RING FIT ADVENTURE - Nintendo/Nintendo

Meilleur game design

BABA IS YOU Arvi Teikari - Hempuli Oy/Hempuli Oy

CONTROL -Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DISCO ELYSIUM - ZA/UM/ZA/UM

OUTER WILDS - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE - FromSoftware/Activision

WATTAM - Funomena/Annapurna Interactive

Meilleur jeu multijoueur

APEX LEGENDS Brent McLeod, Carlos Pineda - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

BORDERLANDS 3 - Gearbox Software/2K

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE - Infinity Ward/Activision

LUIGI'S MANSION 3 - Next Level Games/Nintendo

TICK TOCK: A TALE FOR TWO - Other Tales Interactive/Other Tales Interactive

TOM CLANCY'S THE DIVISION 2 - Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft

Meilleure musique

CONTROL Petri Alanko, Martin Stig Andersen - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DEATH STRANDING - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

DISCO ELYSIUM - ZA/UM/ZA/UM

OUTER WILDS - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: LINK'S AWAKENING - Grezzo/Nintendo

WATTAM Asuka Takahashi - Funomena/Annapurna Interactive

Meilleure narration

CONTROL - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DISCO ELYSIUM - ZA/UM/ZA/UM

LIFE IS STRANGE 2 (ÉPISODES 2 À 5) - Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix

OUTER WILDS - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

THE OUTER WORLDS Tim Cain, Leonard Boyarsky - Obsidian Entertainment/ Private Division

STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER Aaron Contreras, Matt Michnovetz, Stig Asmussen - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Meilleure licence originale

BABA IS YOU Arvi Teikari - Hempuli Oy/Hempuli Oy

CONTROL -Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DEATH STRANDING - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

DISCO ELYSIUM - ZA/UM/ZA/UM

OUTER WILDS Tim Cain, Leonard Boyarsky - Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division

UNTITLED GOOSE GAME - House House/Panic

Meilleure performance

LAURA BAILEY Kait Diaz dans Gears 5

COURTNEY HOPE Jesse Faden dans Control

LOGAN MARSHALL-GREEN David dans Telling Lies

GONZALO MARTIN Sean Diaz dans Life is Strange 2 (épisodes 2 à 5)

BARRY SLOANE Captain Price dans Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

NORMAN REEDUS Sam dans Death Stranding

Meilleur second rôle

JOLENE ANDERSEN Karen Reynolds dans Life is Strange 2 (épisodes 2 à 5)

TROY BAKER Higgs dans Death Stranding

SARAH BARTHOLOMEW Cassidy (Lucy Rose Jones) dans Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)

AYISHA ISSA Fliss dans The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

LÉA SEYDOUX Fragile dans Death Stranding

MARTTI SUOSALO Ahti le Concierge dans Control

Réussite technique

A PLAGUE TALE: INNOCENCE - Asobo Studio/ Focus Home Interactive

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE - Infinity Ward/Activision

CONTROL - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DEATH STRANDING - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

METRO EXODUS - 4A Games/Deep Silver

SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE - FromSoftware/Activision

Jeu mobile de l'année

ASSEMBLE WITH CARE Ustwo/Ustwo

CALL OF DUTY: MOBILE Timi Studios/Activision

DEAD MAN'S PHONE Electric Noir Studios

POKEMON GO The Pokémon Company, Niantic/Nintendo

TANGLE TOWER SFB Games/SFB Games

WHAT THE GOLF? Triband/Triband

La cérémonie sera diffusée en direct le 2 avril, sur Facebook, Twitch, Twitter et YouTube, depuis le Queen Elizabeth Hall de Londres.