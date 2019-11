Avec le projet About Face, Adobe est capable de déterminer si une photo a été retouchée

#ProjectAboutFace: Adobe MAX 2019 (Sneak Peek) | Adobe Creative Cloud - 07/11/2019 Identify and undo the Face-Aware Liquify feature in Photoshop with #ProjectAboutFace, powered by Adobe Sensei. Read more about this year's #AdobeMAX Sneak Peeks: https://adobe.ly/2CmlMrw Take a look inside the Adobe labs and expect the unexpected. Some demos will work and some might not — some features will end up in Creative Cloud and some might not. Emmy Award-winning writer, comedian John Mulaney hosts this year with Adobe Evangelist, Paul Trani. Presenter: Richard Zhang Internal Collaborators: Oliver Wang External Collaborators: Sheng-Yu Wang, Andrew Owens, Alexei A. Efros (UC Berkeley) Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/adobecreativecloud?sub_confirmation=1 LET’S CONNECT Facebook: http://facebook.com/adobecreativecloud Twitter: http://twitter.com/creativecloud Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/adobecreativecloud/ Adobe Creative Cloud gives you the world's best creative apps so you can turn your brightest ideas into your greatest work across your desktop and mobile devices.