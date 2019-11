Avec AirFly Pro, connectez un casque Bluetooth à n'importe quelle source audio

A Day in the Life with AirFly Pro - 15/11/2019 https://www.twelvesouth.com/products/airfly AirFly Pro is a wireless headphone adapter that lets you use your favorite wireless headphones or earbuds in places that only have a headphone jack - like airplanes and treadmills. Plug this tiny transmitter into a headphone jack to listen to in-flight movies or the TVs at the gym. AirFly Pro lets two people listen to the same soundtrack, podcast or music with their favorite noise-cancelling headphones or AirPods.