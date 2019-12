Apple Arcade accueille un très joli jeu LEGO

LEGO Builder's Journey Trailer - Apple Arcade - 22/12/2019 Now available only on Apple Arcade! LEGO Builder’s Journey is a poetic puzzle that takes place in a LEGO brick world, brought to life with the most accurately rendered LEGO elements yet to feature on screens. Be taken through a breathtaking world filled with brick-by-brick effects, accompanied by a beautiful soundtrack. #AppleArcade #LEGOBuildersJourney Welcome to the official LEGO channel where everything is awesome! This is the home for all your latest LEGO movies, animations and series from your favorite LEGO themes such as LEGO NINJAGO, LEGO Star Wars, The LEGO Batman Movie, LEGO Minecraft, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes, LEGO DC Super Heroes, LEGO City and much more to come in exclusive episodes and stop motion videos. You can also find your weekly LEGO Shows such as REBRICKULOUS or Beyond the Instructions, as well as hundreds of LEGO songs and LEGO movie trailers. And that’s not all! – you can be one of the first to discover our cool new sets with exclusive behind the scenes LEGO Designer videos. Subscribe to the OFFICIAL LEGO channels: LEGO: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP-Ng5SXUEt0VE-TXqRdL6g?sub_confirmation=1 LEGO Access: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-P2nvnAm3kUQH43M_6GpDQ?sub_confirmation=1 LEGO Gaming: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzVnXCLWqY5dtOBn9UZoFTw?sub_confirmation=1 LEGO FanTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOWAOUxf3XILuywxw60g5vA?sub_confirmation=1