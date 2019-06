Ape Escape : les singes de retour sur PlayStation pour les 20 ans de la franchise ?

Ape Escape Longplay - 24/06/2019 Complete playthrough of Ape Escape for the PlayStation. All monkeys and Specter Coins are covered. Time stamps for all levels: -- First Visit -- 4:19 - Fossil Field 7:15 - Primordial Ooze 9:23 - Molten Lava 16:31 - Thick Jungle 19:42 - Dark Ruins 25:14 - Cryptic Relics 29:26 - Stadium Attack 32:35 - Crabby Beach 34:50 - Coral Cave 38:20 - Dexter’s Island 44:45 - Ski Kidz Racing (mini game) 47:31 - Snowy Mammoth 52:05 - Frosty Retreat 56:30 - Hot Springs 59:49 - Gladiator Attack 1:01:36 - Specter Boxing (mini game) 1:05:30 - Sushi Temple 1:09:07 - Wabi Sabi Wall 1:17:26 - Crumbling Castle 1:36:21 - City Park 1:42:42 - Specter’s Factory 1:51:16 - TV Tower 2:06:00 - Monkey Madness 2:55:42 - Galaxy Monkey (mini game) -- Second Visit -- 3:01:04 - Fossil Field 3:02:02 - Primordial Ooze 3:03:47 - Molten Lava 3:07:27 - Thick Jungle 3:15:01 - Dark Ruins 3:21:32 - Cryptic Relics 3:25:33 - Crabby Beach 3:28:19 - Coral Cave 3:31:03 - Dexter’s Island 3:35:32 - Snowy Mammoth 3:37:44 - Frosty Retreat 3:41:13 - Hot Springs 3:44:00 - Sushi Temple 3:46:51 - Wabi Sabi Wall 3:50:19 - Crumbling Castle 3:53:14 - City Park 3:57:45 - Specter’s Factory 4:03:27 - TV Tower 4:04:18 - Monkey Madness 4:06:38 - Peak Point Matrix (final boss) 4:11:18 - Credits If you have any feedback, or questions about anything related to the video, feel free to leave a comment; I check them frequently and will always respond to questions within 24 hours. Thanks for watching :D