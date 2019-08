Android change de look et abandonne les noms de desserts - © Google

The next evolution of Android - 23/08/2019 Android's brand identity is evolving. As we continue to build Android for everyone, we want to make sure that our brand is as inclusive as possible. So, we're introducing a new look that is more modern and more accessible. See how Android's brand has evolved over the past decade and meet our new logo. Hear from Android brand leads on how the new identity is designed for everyone: