Une veste en jean connectée arrive sur le marché

Connected Not Distracted | Levi's® Trucker Jacket with Jacquard™ by Google - 01/10/2019 The Levi's® Trucker Jacket with Jacquard™ by Google is as aspirational as it is functional. It seamlessly merges Levi's® iconic style with the technology of Google, to inspire connection and enhance experiences everyday. This innovative jacket is easy to use, as a few simple gestures will keep you connected – not distracted – while you're on the go. Learn more about Levi's® Trucker Jacket with Jacquard™ by Google at http://www.levi.com.