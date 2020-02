Un couple en Inde achète les terrains à côté d'une réserve de tigres pour permettre à la forêt de s'agrandir

Photographer buys land and lets it grow wild, attracts tigers and other animals - 20/02/2020 https://india.mongabay.com/2020/02/a-tiger-on-my-land/ Photographer Aditya Singh quit his civil services job within a year of joining, left Delhi and moved to Sawai Madhopur city in Rajasthan just outside Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, to be closer to nature. Over the last 20 years, Singh has bought about 35 acres of land worth over Rs 10 million which shares its boundary with Ranthambore tiger reserve and left it undisturbed. The landholding is now a lush green forest patch with water holes and is frequented by wild animals, including tigers, throughout the year. Now, he dreams of buying more land and expand his private forest where tigers, leopards, wild boards and other wild animals can roam free. __________ For more news and inspiration from nature's frontline in India, visit https://india.mongabay.com/ Instagram https://www.instagram.com/mongabayindia/?hl=en Twitter https://twitter.com/MongabayIndia Facebook https://www.facebook.com/pg/mongabayindia/ Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here: https://bit.ly/38EyUXi And don't forget to hit subscribe on our YouTube page!