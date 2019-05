6 objets à supprimer de son quotidien pour moins polluer

The ocean currents brought us in a lovely gift today... - 25/03/2019 Explanation here: https://www.facebook.com/cheeseandjamsandwich/posts/10156056985218183 The ocean currents brought us in a lovely gift of a slick of jellyfish, plankton, leaves, brunches, fronds, sticks, etc.... Oh, and some plastic. Some plastic bags, plastic bottles, plastic cups, plastic sheets, plastic buckets, plastic sachets, plastic straws, plastic baskets, plastic bags, more plastic bags, plastic, plastic, so much plastic! Surprise, surprise, there weren't many Mantas there at the cleaning station today... They mostly decided not to bother. UPDATE: As expected, the next day, what the currents bringeth, the currents taketh away! The divers who went to Manta Point report they saw no plastic/trash at all. Great for the mantas coming in for a clean at the station, but, sadly the plastic is continuing on its journey, off into the Indian Ocean, to slowly break up into smaller and smaller pieces, into microplastics. But not going away.