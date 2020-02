Jouer de la musique 'cat-friendly' calmerait les chats chez le vétérinaire, selon une étude

Scooter Bere's Aria - 26/02/2020 from MusicforCats Album One This is music composed specifically for cats and has been verified to be effective by two separate university studies. At first glance, the idea of music for cats makes reasonable people think “whaaa?”, but this is genuine. This song is from the first full album of species-specific music that has been created using a process that has been tested and verified by independent scientists (University of Wisconsin-Madison and Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine). The release of the album furthers our goal of providing enrichment for animals based on each species’ unique perception, communication, and development. This music was designed from the ground up to appeal to the sensibilities of cats, just as human music is designed to appeal to humans. If we want to connect with our cats through sound in a meaningful way, shouldn’t we try to hear the world as they hear it? The brain development and vocalizations of cats are the bases for this music, making it a new and unique form of communication and environmental enrichment that can enhance the relationship between you and your feline companion. For more on the background of this music and independent study results, please visit our website: musicforcats.com Composer: David Teie Musicians: Leah Arsenault (flute), Sue Heineman (bassoon), Adriana Horne (harp), Alexander Jacobsen (bass), Donnie Johns (percussion), Molly Jones (cello), Wanzhen Li (violin), Geoff Manyin (cello), Kathy Mulcahy (bass clarinet), David Teie (cello, violin, piano, percussion). Recording engineer: Ken Barnum, Bias Studios Mastering: Mike Monseur, Bias Studios