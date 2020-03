Qui de mieux placé pour parler confinement qu'un astronaute ?

Thomas Pesquet - © all rights reserved

How to cope during social distancing with Thomas Pesquet - 18/03/2020 ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet gives us some advice on what to do during a period of social distancing like the one many of us have to endure during the COVID-19 outbreak. * Turn CC on for English or French captions * ★ Subscribe: http://bit.ly/ESAsubscribe and click twice on the bell button to receive our notifications. Check out our full video catalog: http://bit.ly/SpaceInVideos Follow us on Twitter: http://bit.ly/ESAonTwitter On Facebook: http://bit.ly/ESAonFacebook On Instagram: http://bit.ly/ESAonInstagram On Flickr: http://bit.ly/ESAonFlickr We are Europe's gateway to space. Our mission is to shape the development of Europe's space capability and ensure that investment in space continues to deliver benefits to the citizens of Europe and the world. Check out http://www.esa.int/ESA to get up to speed on everything space related. Copyright information about our videos is available here: http://www.esa.int/spaceinvideos/Terms_and_Conditions #ThomasPesquet #Astronaut #Covid19