Les meilleurs détournements de la banane de Cattelan

1. You'll have seen the Comedian (aka Banana Taped to a Wall) at Art Basel by now. If I were teaching class this week, here’s what I’d do at short notice.

Eckhout, Bananas & Other Fruit (1643)

Warhol, Cover for the Velvet Underground & Nico (1967)

Cattelan, The Comedian (2019)