Les chasseurs de tornade : un métier à risques

Drone vs Tornado the best drone video in history of a tornado, close range 4k Sulphur, Ok ORIGINAL...

One of the best drone and tornado videos ever captured. First ever close range tornado video shot from drone. Shot by Brandon Clement as the drone gets within 50 yards of the tornado at the end. You can watch as the tornado transforms as it hits the a pond, road, trees and dances in a field. Shot near Sulphur, Oklahoma on April 30, 2019.