Kanye West, Ikea: quand le monde se met au Wabi-Sabi

73 Questions With Kim Kardashian West (ft. Kanye West) | Vogue - 13/02/2020 Kim Kardashian West invites Vogue into her sprawling home in Hidden Hills, California, and answers 73 intriguing questions. While surrounded by her husband, Kanye West, and their three children (Saint, North and Chicago), Kim talks about motherhood, studying law, and their upcoming addition to the family. Want more Vogue? Subscribe to the magazine, receive an exclusive gift and become an insider on what's next in fashion, beauty and culture: https://bit.ly/37nvAiX Still haven’t subscribed to Vogue on YouTube? ►► http://bit.ly/vogueyoutubesub ABOUT VOGUE Vogue is the authority on fashion news, culture trends, beauty coverage, videos, celebrity style, and fashion week updates. 73 Questions With Kim Kardashian West (ft. Kanye West) | Vogue Directed by Joe Sabia Producer: Marina Cukeric DP: Jess Dunlap PM: Josh Young Edit and Color: Ryan Powell Post Sound: Bang World Styling: Taylor Angino