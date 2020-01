Un nouvel appareil de beauté connectée personnalisée

Introducing Perso, a 3-in-1 at-home personalized beauty device by L'Oréal - 08/01/2020 Perso is a first-of-its-kind, 3-in-1 device for personalized skincare and cosmetics, launched by L'Oréal at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), in Las Vegas. The Smart Artificial Intelligence (AI) system creates on-demand, personalized formulas for skincare, lipstick, and foundation that optimize over time — incorporating real-time skin assessment, air-quality, pollution data and trend analysis. Developed by the L’Oréal Technology Incubator, Perso's sleek device, which stands 6.5 inches high and weighs just over one pound, features a streamlined four-step process to deliver on-the-spot skincare and cosmetic formulas that optimize for increasing levels of personalization over time. “Building on our deep scientific heritage and leadership in innovation, L'Oréal is once again leveraging advanced technology to create smart beauty products and services that answer the needs of our consumers and offer them near-limitless personalization and precision,” said Nicolas Hieronimus, L'Oréal's Deputy Chief Executive Officer. “We are committed to making L’Oréal the leader in Beauty Tech – and Perso is the next step in that exciting journey.”