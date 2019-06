Mink: une imprimante 3D dédiée au maquillage

2019 Mink Makeup Printer Launch! - 20/06/2019 To pre-order please visit www.minkbeauty.com Orders deliver in Fall 2020. --- About: The Mink printer is the world’s first 3D makeup printer, enabling you to bring your beauty content to life by instantly transforming any image into wearable makeup. Designed to be ultra portable and compact, the printer weighs only 2.2 lbs and measures 8” x 6” x 4”. Mink combines the endless variety of content from the internet, the newness and relevance of social media, and the convenience of the home. Enabling you to choose, control and create the exact makeup you want anywhere, anytime. Questions? Please reach out to help@minkbeauty.com Website: www.minkbeauty.com Instagram: MinkBeautyHQ Facebook: MinkBeautyHQ Twitter: MinkBeautyHQ Youtube: MinkBeauty Pinterest: MinkBeauty