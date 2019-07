Goffin s'est préparé avec Federer avant son entrée en lice contre l'Américain Klahn

Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and more stars gear up for Wimbledon 2019 - 01/07/2019 The biggest names in the tennis world don their Wimbledon whites as the countdown to The Championships 2019 continues... This is the official Wimbledon YouTube page. The Championships 2019 will run from 1 July - 14 July. To join the Wimbledon story this year, visit wimbledon.com/mywimbledon SUBSCRIBE to The Wimbledon YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/wimbledon LIKE Wimbledon on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wimbledon FOLLOW Wimbledon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Wimbledon FOLLOW Wimbledon on Instagram: https://instagram.com/Wimbledon FOLLOW Wimbledon on Snapchat: add Wimbledon VISIT: http://www.wimbledon.com/ ARCHIVE: To license footage, please go to: https://www.imgreplay.com/contact