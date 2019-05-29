Roland Garros: la cinquième journée avec Djokovic et Halep (LIVE vidéo dès 11h)

RTBF.be/sport vous propose de suivre l'intégralité des rencontres au menu des Courts Philippe Chatrier, Suzanne Lenglen et du Court Simonne-Mathieu pour les deux dernières rencontres de la journée. 

Le programme du Court Philippe Chatrier

Dominic THIEM (AUT) - Alexander BUBLIK (KAZ)

Serena WILLIAMS (USA) - Kurumi NARA (JPN) 

Caroline GARCIA (FRA) - Anna BLINKOVA (RUS)

Martin KLIZAN (SVK) - Lucas POUILLE (FRA)

Le programme du Court Suzanne Lenglen

Naomi OSAKA (JPN) - Victoria AZARENKA (BLR)

Novak DJOKOVIC (SRB) - Henri LAAKSONEN (SUI)

Adrian MANNARINO (FRA) - Gael MONFILS (FRA)

Simona HALEP (ROU) contre Magda LINETTE (POL)

Le programme du Court Simonne-Mathieu

Ekaterina ALEXANDROVA (RUS) - Samantha STOSUR (AUS)

Mikael YMER (SWE) - Alexander ZVEREV (GER)

Yoshihito NISHIOKA (JPN) - Juan Martin DEL POTRO (ARG)

Priscilla HON (AUS) - Madison KEYS (USA)

