Benoit Paire et la pépite canadienne Felix Auger-Aliassime en finale à Lyon

Hot Shot: Paire's Perfect Combination In Lyon 2019 - 24/05/2019 Watch Hot Shot as Benoit Paire uses great touch to outmanoeuvre Mackenzie McDonald at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon. Watch live tennis streams at http://www.tennistv.com. SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/2dj6EhW. WEBSITE: http://www.atptour.com/. FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/ATPTour/. TWITTER: https://twitter.com/ATP_Tour. INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/atptour/. RADIO: http://bit.ly/2Dictrm. PODCAST: http://bit.ly/2NilRRn. About the Official ATP Tour YouTube Channel: Here you will find the latest videos from the ATP Tour, including hot shots, highlights, behind the scenes footage, documentaries and more. The ATP Tour showcases the best of the best, competing in 63 tournaments across 4 surfaces, all to be No. 1. Find all the action from on and off the court right here.