Après la Coupe Davis, la Fed Cup change à son tour de format avec une "finale" à douze équipes

Le public belge - © RTBF

A New Era of Fed Cup Tennis! | Fed Cup by BNP Paribas - The World Cup of Tennis - 27/06/2019 Prepare yourself for the new era of the Fed Cup - The World Cup of Tennis! Click here to subscribe - http://goo.gl/Kk1Ft The International Tennis Federation is the world governing body of tennis. Founded in 1913, its purpose is to ensure the long-term growth and sustainability of the sport, delivering tennis for future generations in association with its 210 member nations. The ITF organises over 1,500 weeks of men’s, women’s and junior tournaments on the ITF World Tennis Tour, and also manages the ITF junior team competitions, ITF Beach Tennis Tour, UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour and the ITF Seniors Circuit. The ITF is the owner and rightsholder of the two largest annual international team competitions in tennis, Davis Cup and Fed Cup by BNP Paribas, and manages the Olympic Tennis Event on behalf of the IOC. Visit: www.itftennis.com www.twitter.com/ITF_Tennis www.Facebook.com/InternationalTennisFederation www.instagram.com/itf__tennis