Ott Tanak premier leader en Allemagne, Thierry Neuville quatrième à une seconde

SS1 - 2:40.4

2nd fastest so far, 0.2s down on team mate @DaniSordo



"The feeling was not bad with the car but there was dust in some places and it disturbed me but all good and I enjoyed it. Big fight ahead again this WE."#HMSGOfficial #WRC #RallyDeutschland #TN11 #NG pic.twitter.com/ecvNA4Zmra