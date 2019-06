Gasly coincé par un troupeau de chèvres ? Pas de souci, Ogier et sa C3 WRC ne sont pas bien loin !

La Citroën C3 WRC et Pierre Gasly - © William K / Red Bull Content Pool

The French Connection | Pierre Gasly hitches a ride with rally champion Sébastien Ogier -... Now that's how you make an entrance at your home grand prix! Pierre hitches a ride to the French Grand Prix with living rally legend Sébastien Ogier and his WRC beast! Brrraaaaaaaapppp!