Ce vendredi, première grosse journée dans ce parcours finlandais, dès 7h18 (8h18 en Finlande). Les pilotes se départageront sur dix spéciales.
Le programme de vendredi :
ES2 : Oittila (19.34 km - Scratch pour Latvala)
ES3 : Moksi (20.04 km - Scratch pour Meeke)
ES4 : Urria (12.28 km - Scratch pour Latvala)
ES5 : Assamaki (12.33 km - 10h16)
ES6 : Aanekoski (7.80 km - 11h39)
ES7 : Moksi 2 (20.04 km - 14h24)
ES8 : Urria 2 (12.28 km - 15h27)
ES9 : Assamaki (12.33 km - 16h19)
ES10 : Aanekoski (7.80 km - 17h42)
ES11 : Harju 2 (2.31 km - 19h00)