Direct / ES4 : Breen et Lappi chatouillent les Toyota, Neuville coincé au 9e rang (LIVE)

Ce vendredi, première grosse journée dans ce parcours finlandais, dès 7h18 (8h18 en Finlande). Les pilotes se départageront sur dix spéciales.

Le programme de vendredi :
ES2 : Oittila (19.34 km - Scratch pour Latvala)
ES3 : Moksi (20.04 km - Scratch pour Meeke)
ES4 : Urria (12.28 km - Scratch pour Latvala)
ES5 : Assamaki (12.33 km - 10h16)
ES6 : Aanekoski (7.80 km - 11h39)
ES7 : Moksi 2 (20.04 km - 14h24)
ES8 : Urria 2 (12.28 km - 15h27)
ES9 : Assamaki (12.33 km - 16h19)
ES10 : Aanekoski (7.80 km - 17h42)
ES11 : Harju 2 (2.31 km - 19h00)

Newsletter sport

Recevez chaque matin l'essentiel de l'info sportive.

OK