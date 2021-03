Thierry Neuville premier leader du Rally Il Ciocco en Italie, où il prépare la Croatie

Good day here at @cioccorally with @MWydaeghe and the #Hyundai #i20R5

Quickest at the shakedown this morning and stage win in SS1! A big day is waiting for us tomorrow with 9 stages at the program. Time to rest! #CioccoRally #HMSGOfficial #TN11

Julien Pixelrallye pic.twitter.com/WH7AtEktZ0