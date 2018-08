Vandoorne largué par Alonso ? Les chiffres prouvent le contraire

"Other team mates have been further off me than Stoffel," said Alonso. It's true. Here are the numbers:

Vandoorne ('17)+0.195%

Fisichella ('06)+0.224%

Grosjean ('09)+0.386%

Massa ('11)+0.427%

Massa ('10)+0.460%

Räikkönen ('14)+0.549%

Fisichella ('05)+0.550%

Piquet ('08)+0.598%