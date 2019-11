Red Bull réalise un hallucinant pit stop en apesanteur

Taking an F1 Pit Stop to a whole new level! | Aston Martin Red Bull Racing's Zero Gravity Pit Stop... Even gravity can't hold us down! The Team needed a new challenge after performing three world record-breaking pit stops this season alone – and we found it at an altitude of 33,000 feet on board an Ilyushin Il-76 MDK cosmonaut training plane. Drawing on the help of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, the Team took the 2005 RB1 car to the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Star City and set about proving that the sky really is the only limit by completing a pit stop in zero gravity! ►Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/redbullracing Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redbullracing/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/redbullracing/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/redbullracing Website: https://redbullracing.redbull.com/