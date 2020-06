Rebellion gagne la 1ère édition des 24H du Mans virtuelles

This race has surpassed our greatest expectations and in the end @RebellionRacing x @WilliamsEsports #1 has won the world premiere #LeMans24Virtual.



Congrats @LouisDeletraz, @Team_Rmarciello N.Wisniewski and @KubaBrzezinski! #WEC #LeMans24 pic.twitter.com/vskwxjEg6B