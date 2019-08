Fred Vervisch, Dries Vanthoor et WRT s'adjugent les 10 Heures de Suzuka

LIVE - FULL SUZUKA 10 HOURS WITH ENGLISH COMMENTARY - 25/08/2019 Join Sam Collins, Sonia Ito and 4x Super GT champion Ronnie Quintarelli for uninterrupted live coverage of Japan’s biggest endurance race and round four of the Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli. Can anyone stop championship leaders Mercedes-AMG from making it back-to-back victories at the 48th Summer Endurance Race? Japanese viewers can watch the livestream with local commentary here: https://gyao.yahoo.co.jp/special/suzuka10h/