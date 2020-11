WRC: Ogier roulera pour Toyota en 2021

???? We are very happy to confirm that @SebOgier will continue with our team for another year!



???? “I really enjoy working with the team, I enjoy driving the Yaris. The passion for motorsport of TOYOTA and Akio Toyoda himself has impressed me.”#YarisWRC #ToyotaGAZOORacing #WRC pic.twitter.com/q2H5bvdKvA