Ken Block croque le Mont Tianmen pour son nouveau Gymkhana - © Tous droits réservés

Ken Block's Climbkhana TWO: 914hp Hoonitruck on China's Most Dangerous Road; Tianmen Mountain - Some feared 2018's Gymkhana TEN marked the end of automotive's largest viral video franchise, but Ken Block is back with the second installment of the acclaimed series' spin-off Climbkhana, presented by Toyo Tires, Forza Motorsport and Omaze. This time, Block and the Hoonigan Media Machine traveled to one of the world's most dangerous roads (located deep in China's interior) with his 914 horsepower Ford F-150 Hoonitruck to film Climbkhana TWO: Tianmen Mountain.