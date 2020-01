Toby Price remporte la 5e étape du Dakar en moto, Sunderland quitte la course - © FRANCK FIFE - AFP

Dakar 2020 - Stage 5 (Al Ula / Ha'il) - Bike/Quad Summary - 09/01/2020 Bike: TOBY PRICE (RED BULL KTM FACTORY TEAM) won the stage Al Ula / Ha'il in front of PABLO QUINTANILLA (ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING) and ANDREW SHORT (ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING). RICKY BRABEC (MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 2020) is in the lead of the overall. Quad: ROMAIN DUTU (SMX RACING) won the stage Al Ula / Ha'il in front of ALEXANDRE GIROUD (TEAM GIROUD) and IGNACIO CASALE (CASALE RACING). IGNACIO CASALE (CASALE RACING) is in the lead of the overall. In the sandy surroundings of the day, humongous rocks will serve as landmarks to avoid costly navigation mistakes! Less technical but just as impressive as dunes, gigantic sandy hills stand to attention in front of the drivers. The descents, occasionally scattered with desert grass, will require even more advanced driving skills.