Dakar : A mi-course, Carlos Sainz et Mini mènent la danse

Dakar 2020 - Stage 6 (Ha’il / Riyadh) - Car/SSV Summary - 11/01/2020 Car: STÉPHANE PETERHANSEL / PAULO FIUZA (BAHRAIN JCW X-RAID TEAM) won the stage Ha’il / Riyadh in front of CARLOS SAINZ / LUCAS CRUZ (BAHRAIN JCW X-RAID TEAM) and NASSER AL-ATTIYAH / MATTHIEU BAUMEL (TOYOTA GAZOO RACING). CARLOS SAINZ / LUCAS CRUZ (BAHRAIN JCW X-RAID TEAM) is in the lead of the overall. SSV: FRANCISCO LOPEZ CONTARDO / JUAN PABLO LATRACH VINAGRE (SOUTH RACING CAN-AM) won the stage Ha’il / Riyadh in front of GERARD FARRES GUELL / ARMAND MONLEON (MONSTER ENERGY CAN-AM) and REINALDO VARELA / GUSTAVO GUGELMIN (MONSTER ENERGY CAN-AM). FRANCISCO LOPEZ CONTARDO / JUAN PABLO LATRACH VINAGRE (SOUTH RACING CAN-AM) is in the lead of the overall. The change of scenery is dramatic. This time, the special stage is 100% sand, entirely off-road. After a relatively fast first section, obstacle experts will have the advantage in the dunes. Drivers having previously honed their skills in the Sahara Desert will certainly have the upper hand. Then it will be time to rest. More information: https://www.dakar.com https://www.facebook.com/Dakar https://www.twitter.com/Dakar https://www.instagram.com/DakarRally © Amaury Sport Organisation - https://www.aso.fr