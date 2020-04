Malgré ses 91 ans, "Mr Olympic 1958" continue le culturisme

[OLD WISDOM] U Sein Maung: Maung Burma - 29/04/2020 After watching this, you will have no more excuses not to exercise... Maung Burma Sein Maung, once a legendary icon of Myanmar sports, shares about his life, career and tips to be a good sports person. Share this to all your friends who keep saying they want to hit the gym and trim some fats! Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hear.mm/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hearmyanmar.mm/ #hearmyanmar #weeklythursdayvideo #oldwisdomseries