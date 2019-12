Luis Suarez, le buteur dévoile ses talents de gardien

Luis Suarez, une reconversion somme gardien en vue ? - © DANTE FERNANDEZ - AFP

Highlights Luis Suarez playing in goal Keeper Diego Forlan - 30/12/2019 Highlights emerge of Luis Suarez playing in goal during Diego Forlan's testimonial Luis Suarez has featured in many controversial incidents in the past decade. Who can forget when he bit Branislav Ivanovic AND Giorgio Chellini? But before he did all that, he was involved in another infamous incident at the 2010 World Cup. In the quarter-final between Uruguay and Ghana and the match in the last minute of extra-time, Suarez handled the ball on the goal-line to prevent a certain goal. Suarez was sent off and Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty. Meanwhile, Suarez celebrated the missed spot-kick in the tunnel and Uruguay ultimately reached the semi-finals by winning on penalties. Suarez may have been the hero for Uruguay that night but he was seen as a villain by many football fans And it’s clear Suarez fancies himself as a goalkeeper. Down the years, there have been numerous clips of the Barcelona striker donning the gloves and attempting to save shots. And during Diego Forlan’s testimonial, Suarez played the entire second half in goal. Uruguayan TV station @teledoce have posted several clips of Suarez’s best bits and he genuinely looks pretty decent between the sticks. The match, which featured the likes of Juan Sebastian Veron, Juan Roman Riquelme and Esteban Cambiasso finished 6-6 with Forlan scoring in his farewell match. Watch out Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Suarez is coming for your No.1 shirt. Barcelona Football Luis Suarez Uruguay Football